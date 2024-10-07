Over 2,000 enthusiasts participate in Yoga Loka
October 7, 2024

Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa inaugurated the Dasara 2024 – Yoga Loka event, organised by the Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee, at the P. Kalinga Rao Auditorium in Dasara Exhibition premises.

Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts from various parts of the State, spanning all age groups, showcased their Yoga skills by performing a wide range of asanas. Participants, who demonstrated exceptional proficiency in challenging poses, were awarded cash prizes.

In his inaugural address, MLA Srivatsa emphasised Mysuru’s rich Yoga heritage, noting that people of all ages can learn and practice Yoga.

“Mysuru is home to numerous Yoga centres, established by individuals recognised for their Yoga expertise on both national and international platforms,” he said, encouraging citizens to incorporate Yoga into their daily routines for a healthier lifestyle.

Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee President M. Mahesh, Vice-President Zameer Ahmed, Members Prakash, Siddaraju, Chikkaswamy, Deputy Special Officer Ramya and official Dr. Pushpa were also present during the event.

