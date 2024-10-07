Singers captivate crowd at Palace cultural event

October 7, 2024

Mysuru: Noted singers Sangeetha Katti, Mangli and other artistes captivated the audience on the fourth day of the Dasara Cultural Programmes organised under the aegis of Dasara Cultural Sub-Committee in the Palace premises here yesterday.

Singer Sangeetha Katti began her show by singing Kuvempu’s popular song ‘Yelladaru Iru, Yentadaru Iru, Yendendigu Nee Kannadavagiru…,’ which mesmerised the audience. She later sang other Kannada songs, which were complimented by thunderous applause from the audience.

Telugu singer Satyavathi Rathod Chouhan, who is popularly known as Mangli, too created a sensation in the crowd with her melodious rendering of songs on Lord Shiva. She also sang a few Kannada film songs, including ‘Gillakko Shiva Gillakko…’ song of Shivaraj Kumar-starrer ‘Veda.’

Vidu. Sangeetha Katti and troupe presenting Geeta Gayana ‘Karnataka Vaibhava’ at Palace yesterday.

The Kathak dance performed to the tune of Nataraja Aradhana and other dance presentations by artistes under the guidance of Mysore B. Nagaraj, enthralled the crowd.

The Sugama Sangeetha team led by Dr. Y.K. Muddukrishna from Bengaluru took the audience to a different world of music by rendering Kannada songs.

Cine and theatre artiste M.S. Shantala’s disciples presented a Bharatanatyam and other performances, focussing on mother nature.

Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Sunita Bhuyan presenting Mohana Veena-Violin Fusion Jugalbandi at Palace premises on Saturday.

The Rolling Media House, Mysuru, presented a folk dance-drama to a song on ‘The Preamble of the Constitution.’

Folk dance troupes such as Dollu Kunita, Kamsale, Veeragase and Pooja Kunita lent colour to the show with their magnificent performance.

Kathak performance by Mysore B. Nagaraj’s disciples at Palace yesterday.

Later, Vidushi Dr. Sampada Bhat Marballi from Bengaluru presented a Hindustani Classical Music followed by Karnatak Classical Flute Recital by Vidwan C.S. Keshava Chandra, which made the music-lovers shake their heads in acknowledgement.