Yuva Dasara – 2024: Shreya Ghoshal’s crooning leaves audience wanting more

October 7, 2024

Mysuru: It was a different experience for the audience present on day-1 of Yuva Dasara at the sprawling land located on Uttanahalli Road in city outskirts. For the first time, the event was moved out of Maharaja’s College Grounds to accommodate more number of audience and idea clicked with more than a lakh of audience rushing to the new venue to watch singer Shreya Ghoshal’s concert.

Shreya took the spectators on a musical journey with super hit song ‘Sunn Raha Hai…’ from the movie Aashiqui 2 and also some of the best Kannada songs like ‘Ondu Male Billu…’ from the movie Chakravarthi, ‘Saaluthillave…’ from Kotigobba-2, ‘Gaganave Baagi…’ from Sanju Weds Geeta and much more.

Kannada playback singer Vasuki Vaibhav rendered his best songs much to the delight of the people. Audience was treated to songs such as ‘Kagadada Doniyali…’ from Kirik Party and ‘Common Man…’ from the movie Badava Rascal. He also paid tributes to late actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar by singing ‘Kanadanthe Maayavadano…’

Producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar lighting the traditional lamp to inaugurate Yuva Dasara in the city yesterday as (from left) MLA G.T. Devegowda, District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and MLA Tanveer Sait look on.

Yesterday’s event also witnessed actresses Janvi Rayala and Manvitha Harish set the stage on fire with dance performance to popular Kannada songs.

Earlier, inaugurating the event Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar said that Yuva Dasara was one of the biggest stages to celebrate Karnataka’s rich culture and tradition.

MLA G.T. Devegowda, who too spoke, mentioned that the new location near Uttanahalli was the most suitable place to host Yuva Dasara as it could accommodate lakhs of people with great musicians like Ilaiyaraaja performing near Goddess Chamundeshwari and Goddess Tripurasundara Devi Temples.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MP Sunil Bose, Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, MLAs Tanveer Sait, K. Harishgowda, Ganesh Prasad, Ravishankar, MLC Dr. Thimmaiah and K. Vivekananda, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, DIG (South Range) Dr. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana and ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri were present.

Prior to the inaugural event, Mysuru’s Amma Ramachandra took the audience into a folklore journey with songs such as ‘Bhoomi Taayiye Ninage Vandane…’, ‘Tingalu Mulugidavo…’, ‘Challidaru Malligeya…’, ‘Mareyodunte Mysurura Doreya…’, ‘Olidubarammaiah Olidubaare…’ among others.

Tight Police security: With Yuva Dasara being organised in city outskirts, the District Administration and District Police had ensured the event went on smoothly giving no room to untoward incidents. The special enclosure and VIP gate were secured with entry restricted to only ticket holders and the guests.

While galleries reserved for tickets holders were empty, the general gallery for audience was jam-packed. Though there was a confusion owing to huge rush at the VIP gate, the Police managed to bring the situation under control by using the lathi on those who wanted to force enter through the VIP gates.

Live Streaming stopped: While about a lakh of people gathered at the Yuva Dasara venue to watch Shreya Ghoshal performance, majority of the other music buffs, who could not make it to the ground, were eager to watch the performance through live streaming. However, they ended being disappointed since the live streaming was stopped as soon as Shreya Ghoshal came on to the stage. Later, an announcement was put which stated, ‘Due to artiste’s copyright compliances and contractual adherence, live streaming of this event is on hold until due notice. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.’

Speaking to SOM, Dasara Special Officer and DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that live streaming of Shreya’s concert was stopped as per the contract entered with the artistes. He also mentioned that live streaming of all other concerts would be made available on YouTube except for A.R. Rahman which is scheduled on Oct. 9.