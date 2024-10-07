Snehamayi Krishna files complaint against Minister Byrathi Suresh

October 7, 2024

Former Mysuru Lokayukta SP also accused of conniving with Minister to shift MUDA documents to Bengaluru

Mysuru: Right to Information (RTI) activist Snehamayi Krishna has accused Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh of relocating crucial files from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) related to alleged scam concerning the compensatory and alternative allotment of sites under the 50:50 ratio scheme.

Krishna also lodged a complaint against Sujith, the former Lokayukta SP in Mysuru, alleging that he conspired with the Minister to shift the files in July 2024.

In his complaint, Snehamayi Krishna detailed that on July 26, a raid on the MUDA office was planned based on a search warrant issued by the Lokayukta. However, Sujith, then serving as the SP, alerted Minister Byrathi Suresh about the impending operation. Consequently, Suresh promptly flew to Mysuru by helicopter and removed several critical documents from MUDA.

These documents were subsequently used during a press conference held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha. Krishna alleged that Sujith received a lucrative posting in Bengaluru as a result of his cooperation with the Minister.

The incident has raised serious concerns, prompting calls for a thorough investigation and appropriate legal action, as stated in Krishna’s complaint.

Krishna has e-mailed his complaint to Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan, requesting an investigation. He informed Star of Mysore this morning that he personally delivered a written copy of the complaint to the DGP in Bengaluru.

When asked if he had any assurance that the Police would take action against Minister Byrathi Suresh and Sujith, Krishna emphasised that, in the interest of equity and justice, the Police must act against the Minister and the former Mysuru Lokayukta SP for conspiring with Byrathi Suresh. “If Police do not act and show favouritism, I will approach the Court to seek a fair investigation and ensure that the guilty are punished,” he stated.

The ongoing Lokayukta investigation into MUDA land scam case, in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family are accused, is based on Snehamayi Krishna’s complaint.