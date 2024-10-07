Abhimanyu gains 260 kgs; Bheema leads with 435 kgs

October 7, 2024

Final weight check for 14 Dasara jumbos; Abhimanyu the heaviest with 5,820 kgs

Mysuru: The final round of weight checks for 14 Dasara elephants participating in this year’s festival was conducted this morning at a weighbridge on Dhanvantri Road.

The weight of 9 Dasara jumbos from first batch was recorded at the same weighbridge on Aug. 24, while the 5 elephants from the second batch were weighed on Sept. 6. Today, all the elephants were together weighed again, to assess their final parameters.

Captain Abhimanyu recorded the highest weight with 5,820 kgs followed by Sugreeva (5,545 kgs) and Bheema (5,380 kgs) in second and third place, respectively.

Bheema gained 435 kgs since Aug. 24, placing him at the top for weight gain. Ekalavya and Prashanth both gained 365 kgs, sharing second place, while Sugreeva follows closely with an increase of 355 kgs, ranking third.

Earlier, all 14 elephants were paraded from Palace North Gate, passing through KR Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road and Dhanvantri Road to reach Sairam & Co., a Government-approved weigh bridge. The weight checks were conducted in the presence of DCF (Wildlife) Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda, RFO Santosh Hoogar and elephant caretakers Rangaraju and Akram, among others.

Weighty issue

The weights of all 14 Dasara elephants are as follows:

• Captain Abhimanyu (Golden Howdah carrier): 5,820 kgs

(up from 5,560 kgs on Aug. 24, an increase of 260 kgs)

• Varalakshmi: 3,555 kgs (up from 3,495 kgs, an increase of 60 kgs)

• Dhananjaya: 5,255 kgs (up from 5,115 kgs, an increase of 140 kgs)

• Gopi: 5,280 kgs (up from 4,970 kgs, an increase of 310 kgs)

• Bheema: 5,380 kgs (up from 4,945 kgs, an increase of 435 kgs)

• Lakshmi: 2,625 kgs (up from 2,480 kgs, an increase of 145 kgs)

• Kanjan: 4,725 kgs (up from 4,515 kgs, an increase of 210 kgs)

• Rohit: 3,930 kgs (up from 3,625 kgs, an increase of 305 kgs)

• Ekalavya: 5,095 kgs (up from 4,730 kgs, an increase of 365 kgs)

• Prashanth: 5,240 kgs (up from 4,875 kgs on Sept. 6, an increase

of 365 kgs)

• Mahendra: 5,150 kgs (up from 4,910 kgs, an increase of 240 kgs)

• Sugreeva: 5,545 kgs (up from 5,190 kgs, an increase of 355 kgs)

• Dodda Harave Lakshmi: 3,570 kgs (up from 3,485 kgs, an

increase of 85 kgs)

• Hiranya: 3,160 kgs (up from 2,930 kgs, an increase of 230 kgs)