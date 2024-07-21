Preparation for Dasara festival begins: 18 elephants shortlisted; Gajapayana likely on Aug. 9 or 11 

July 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Forest Department has begun preparations for this year’s Dasara celebrations by identifying elephants to participate in the 10-day ‘Nada Habba’ from Oct. 3 to Oct. 12.

A total of 18 elephants have been shortlisted, including four additional ones, with the first batch expected to arrive in Mysuru on Aug. 9 or Aug. 11.

Due to the State receiving good monsoon rains, this year’s Dasara celebrations are anticipated to be held on a grand scale. The identification of potential elephants has been completed.

Identification of elephants

A team of 22 forest officials, including veterinarians and headed by Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Mysuru Wildlife Division B.M. Sharanabasappa, visited the elephant camps in Mathigodu, Bheemanakatte, and Doddaharave under the Nagarahole Reserve Forest Area, Dubare in Kodagu, and Rampura in Bandipur.

The team examined a total of 22 elephants, out of which 18 were shortlisted for the Dasara festivities. Among these, 14 will be finalised for the Vijayadashami procession on Oct. 12, while the remaining four will be kept in reserve.

With 83 days left for this year’s Navarathri festival, the Forest Department has decided to bring the elephants 60 days prior to the festival for training purposes. Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 have been identified as auspicious days for this year’s ‘Gajapayana’, with the event expected to be held on Aug. 11.

Elephants to arrive in two batches

Like previous years, the Dasara elephants will be brought to Mysuru in two batches. In the first batch, the ‘Howdah’ elephant and leader of the group, Abhimanyu (58), along with Bheema (24), the new elephant Ekalavya (39) from Mathigodu Camp, Varalakshmi (68) from Bheemanakatte Camp, Dhananjaya (41), Gopi (42), Kanjan (25) from Dubare Camp, Rohit (22), and Lakshmi (23) from Ramapura Camp will be brought to Mysuru.

The second batch will include Prashanth (51) and Sugreeva (42) from Dubare Camp, Mahendra from Mathigodu Camp, Lakshmi (53) from Doddaharave Camp, and Hiranya (37) from Ramapura Camp.

Elephants in reserve

While only 14 elephants will participate in the Dasara festivities, the Forest Department has identified four additional elephants to replace any in the core group that may face health issues at the last moment.

The elephants in the reserve include the experienced Prashanth (49) and ‘Ayiappa’ (13) from Dubare Camp, Sarathi (19) and Maladevi (37) from Ramapura Elephant Camp.

The Department aims to bring young and new elephants to Mysuru to acclimate them to the conditions, making it easier to train them for the future. However, the officials are yet to make a final decision.

“We have already visited various elephant camps and examined a total of 22 elephants, out of which 18 have been shortlisted. Though only 14 elephants will participate in the Dasara festival, we are considering keeping four additional elephants as reserve,” said DCF Sharanabasappa.