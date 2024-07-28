Dasara preparations begin 10 weeks early

July 28, 2024

No last-minute work this time; DC instructs departments to initiate development tasks well in advance

Mysore/Mysuru: With the grand annual Dasara just 10 weeks away, the District Administration has begun preparations earnestly to avoid last-minute rush and confusion, as seen in previous years.

Typically, Dasara preparations are hurried, with quick fixes to battered, pothole-filled roads and footpaths, especially in Central Business District. This creates the impression that development in Mysuru only happens around Dasara, with little progress at other times. These last-minute repairs are often shoddy and quickly deteriorate, leading to a cycle of annual patchwork that benefits those looking to profit from the fest. At the same time, rain further erodes these temporary fixes. However, this year, there is a change.

Following directives from CM Siddaramaiah and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, DC G. Lakshmikantha Reddy has instructed the ZP, MUDA, MCC, CESC, Kannada & Culture Department, Chamundi Hill Development Authority, Tourism Department and other relevant Bodies to initiate preparations well in advance of the major event, which draws large crowds of both domestic and international tourists.

In response to the DC’s orders, tasks underway include replacing broken tiles on footpaths, pavements and walkways around Palace, fixing dysfunctional street lights, repairing or replacing damaged balustrades, and repainting kerb stones at K.R. Circle & along Raja Marga leading from the Palace to the Bannimantap Parade Grounds.

Various civil works are also being planned, with tenders invited for these projects. Officials are preparing to issue work orders following the completion of the tender process and approval from the Dasara High Power Committee.

Additionally, preparations are being made to secure approvals for events such as the Dog Show, Yuva Dasara, Yuva Sambhrama, Food Mela, Dasara Sports Meet, and cultural programmes from the Chief Minister at the upcoming High Power Committee meeting next month.

Meanwhile, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation(CESC) is devising a new plan to illuminate the city distinctively for Dasara this year. As the festival approaches, officials are also finalising a schedule for civil works, including pothole repairs, road asphalting and beautification of circles and junctions, well in advance of the major celebration.