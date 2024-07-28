MUDA site allotment: G.T. Devegowda asks Minister to prove charges

July 28, 2024

Threatens defamation case if Minister Byrathi Suresh does not reply in seven days

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA and JD(S) Core Committee President G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has challenged Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh to provide proof that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotted sites to him.

Speaking at a press conference at Jaladarshini Guest House yesterday, GTD claimed that Suresh was misleading the public by citing representations he had forwarded from land losers to MUDA.

GTD asserted that MUDA had not allotted any residential sites to him, contrary to Suresh’s allegations at a recent press conference in Bengaluru, where the Minister named six prominent BJP and JD(S) leaders. GTD reiterated that he had only forwarded representations from two farmers seeking compensation under the 50:50 scheme for their lands encroached upon by MUDA for developing layouts, including Vijayanagar Fourth Stage in Mysuru.

“Though 90 percent of MUDA lands are in the Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, which I represent, I had forwarded only two applications to be considered under the 50:50 scheme, approved by the Cabinet. I forwarded these applications to be legally considered by the MUDA meeting, not for any illegal allotment,” he clarified, noting that allotments under the scheme must undergo various stages of scrutiny by officials.

GTD questioned how Byrathi Suresh could claim that sites had been allotted to him when he had only forwarded the applications of land losers for legal consideration. He accused the Minister of defaming him and demanded a clarification within seven days, threatening to issue a legal notice and subsequent defamation case if no response was received.

Supporting the 50:50 scheme to ensure compensation for genuine farmers who lost their land to MUDA, GTD argued that MUDA lacks funds to compensate farmers whose lands were used to develop layouts.

He warned that if the 50:50 scheme is cancelled, MUDA would either have to pay three times the guidance value of the entire land or return the land, which is impractical as sites have already been allotted.

He blamed Byrathi Suresh for not taking immediate action against those who misused the 50:50 scheme with bogus documents, which he claimed led to the current issues facing even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

G.T. Devegowda also clarified that he owns only one site measuring 50’x80’, which was allotted to him through a lottery in early 1990s when P. Govindaraju (late) was the MUDA Chairman. At that time, he was living in a rented house, he added.