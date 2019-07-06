District Minister unveils bust of late Rajashekar Koti

Mysuru: Odanadi Seva Samsthe had organised a programme at the premises of Odanadi Boys Rehabilitation Centre at Gejjagalli in J.P. Nagar here this morning for the unveiling of a bust of Journalist late Rajashekar Koti installed at the premises.

The bust was unveiled by District Minister G.T. Devegowda who also inaugurated an auditorium ‘Jeeva Sangama’ at the premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Devegowda praised the multi-faceted personality of Rajashekar Koti who always protested against any wrong-doing in society.

He recalled his long association with Koti. He advised people to celebrate simple marriages without any extravagance.

He added that the new auditorium will be specially meant for simple and inter-caste marriages.

Former MLA Vasu recalled the simple living style of Koti.

Later, an interaction was held on ‘Print media and social responsibility.’

Critic G.H. Nayak, Andolana Editor Ravi Koti, his family members, Journalist Sugatha Srinivasaraju and others were present during the occasion.

