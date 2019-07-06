Traffic on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway disrupted as farmers block Road at Srirangapatna

Srirangapatna: Traffic on the ever busy Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway came to a standstill at Srirangapatna as hundreds of farmers blocked the Road in protest against the State Government’s failure to release water to KRS and Hemavathi Canals.

Upset over the Government’s apathy to their demands, which chiefly included release of water to canals, revival of Pandavapura PSSK and Mandya MYSUGAR factories and appropriate compensation for crop loss, hundreds of angry farmers under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and supported by a host of other organisations such as Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS), Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Jai Karnataka Sanghatane, blocked the Highway for an hour from 11 am to 12 noon. As a result of the road blockade, thousands of vehicles were stranded at both ends of the Road at Srirangapatna town.

Accusing Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of turning a blind eye to their plight, the protesters alleged that the CM was showing a step-motherly attitude towards Mandya district, after the defeat of his son Nikhil from Mandya in the Lok Sabha polls.

Citing instances when water was released to KRS canals even during the times of severe crisis, the farmers wondered what was preventing the State Government from releasing water when KRS level was around 80 ft.

Urging the Chief Minister to shed his apathy to Mandya for political reasons, the protesters warned of intensifying the stir if water was not released to canals, which was badly needed for saving standing crops and cattle, with the failure of monsoon.

Tahsildar D. Nagesh visited the spot and convinced the farmers about addressing their demands, following which the road blockade was called off. Srirangapatna Police led by CPI Krishnappa provided security.

KRRS leaders C. Manjesh Gowda, Srikantaiah, Ramesh, K. Nagendra Swamy, DSS leaders Kuberappa, Guruprasad Keragodu, Ravichandra, Vedike leader Shankar Chandagalu and others took part.

