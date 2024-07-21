Intense lobbying to relocate Dasara jumbos from Mathigodu to Balle Camp

July 21, 2024

Balle Elephant Camp now deserted with death of Arjuna, Kumaraswamy, Durgaparameshwari

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the unfortunate demise of Dasara elephant Arjuna, who carried the ‘Golden Howdah’ eight times, during an operation to capture a wild elephant at Yeslur in Hassan last year and two other Dasara elephants, Durgaparameshwari and Kumaraswamy due to ill-health, political lobbies have begun to advocate for relocating future Dasara elephants from Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Kodagu to Balle Elephant Camp in H.D. Kote where the three elephants were housed. The Forest Department is considering relocating several elephants. However, there is a push to move Mahendra, projected as the future ‘Howdah’ elephant, and ‘Bheema’ from Mathigodu Camp to Balle.

Eye on Bheema, Mahendra

Both Mahendra and Bheema participated in last year’s Dasara celebrations. Mahendra carried the Howdah during the celebrations in Srirangapatna, while Bheema served as the ‘Pattada Aane’ for the festivities at Mysore Palace.

Mahendra notably captured attention by successfully carrying a wooden howdah during rehearsals last year and is expected to take on the responsibility of carrying the ‘Golden Howdah’ in the next 6-7 years.

Initially, the plan was to relocate ‘Srikanta,’ ‘Ramaiah,’ and Dasara elephant ‘Lakshmi’ from Mathigodu to Balle. However, lobbying has intensified to relocate elephants anticipated to play major roles in future Dasara celebrations.

Relocating new elephants

While some advocate for relocating Dasara elephants to Balle Camp, others oppose this and suggest moving new elephants ‘Seege’ and ‘Karadi,’ recently renamed ‘Babruvahana’ and ‘Rajan,’ which have been captured and placed in Dubare Elephant Camp. These elephants are expected to be shifted to Balle Camp in the coming days.

Wildlife enthusiasts and experts have advised against relocating Mahendra and Bheema, citing potential psychological effects and the challenges the Forest Department would face in training them to carry the ‘Golden Howdah’ in future Dasara events.

Experts have urged the Forest Department to disregard requests for the relocation of Mahendra and Bheema to Balle Elephant Camp in H.D. Kote.

Why politicians are involved?

Officials must not agree to relocate Mahendra from Mathigodu to Balle Elephant Camp. One of the Dasara elephants, ‘Kumaraswamy,’ died due to negligence after being let into the forest. Relocating Mahendra, who has become accustomed to the mahouts and kavadis, would not be a wise decision. The Forest Department should not yield to the lobbies and pressure tactics of politicians and interest groups. It is also inappropriate for politicians to get involved in such sensitive issues. —Joseph Hover, Wildlife Expert

Could set a precedent

The relocation of Mahendra from Mathigodu Camp could set a precedent, leading to demands for the relocation of other elephants for various reasons. In the future, there might even be pressure to relocate the Ambari elephant. The Department must resist such pressures. —Pradeep Kumar, Animal Rescuer

Not final yet

We have decided to relocate one male and one female elephant. However, we have not finalised which elephants will be moved. The selection will be made after discussions with our senior officials. —Harshakumar Chikkanaragunda, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Nagarahole