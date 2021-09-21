Jumbo march outside Palace: Dasara Committee to decide

September 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, responding to a question by reporters on the Forest Department’s reported request for allowing Dasara elephants rehearsal outside the Palace premises so as to make the elephants accalamatise to roads and the crowd, said that the Forest Department can come up with its own representation to allow rehearsal from the Palace premises till Bannimantap Parade Grounds.

The representation once received will be put forward before the District Minister-headed Dasara Executive Committee and elected representatives for due consideration and a decision in this regard will be taken based on the Committee’s observation, he said.

At present, the rehearsal is going on inside the Palace premises as per the decision of the Committee, he added.

In response to another question on whether the District Administration has recommended any names of personalities for Dasara inauguration, Dr.Gautham replied in the negative and said that the Chief Minister will decide on the dignitary.

To a question on allowing Mahisha Dasara, the DC said that several organisations have submitted their representations (for and against) to the District Administration. The District Administration will go through all the representations received and the same will be forwarded to the Police Department for its opinion on the matter, he said.