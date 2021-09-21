DC felicitates CET topper on behalf of District Administration
News

DC felicitates CET topper on behalf of District Administration

September 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As an honour to CET-2021 topper of the State who is from Mysuru, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham felicitated H.K. Meghan of Pramati Hillview Academy at a programme organised at his office here this morning. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that Meghan has added one more feather in the cap of Mysuru through his stunning performance in CET, the results of which was announced yesterday. 

Noting that Meghan has worked his way in achieving this unique distinction, he said he came to know that the CET topper used to study for more than 10 hours a day. 

Stressing on the need for students to pursue concerted and continuous studies for achieving their set goals, the Deputy Commissioner said that the District Administration has feted Meghan as a symbolic gesture in appreciation of his remarkable success.

Meghan, who spoke after being feted, said he wants to become a Doctor and hopes to come within the 50th rank in the All-India NEET exam for admission to Medical and Dental colleges.

Meghan’s parents H.K. Krishnaiah and M.S. Leelavathi, DDPUE Srinivas Murthy, Federation of Karnataka PU College Principals and Lecturers Associations President Kadanur Shivegowda, Mysuru District PU College Lecturers Association President Yogananda, Maharaja PU College Principal Siddaraju, ADC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching