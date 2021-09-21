DC felicitates CET topper on behalf of District Administration

September 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As an honour to CET-2021 topper of the State who is from Mysuru, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham felicitated H.K. Meghan of Pramati Hillview Academy at a programme organised at his office here this morning. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that Meghan has added one more feather in the cap of Mysuru through his stunning performance in CET, the results of which was announced yesterday.

Noting that Meghan has worked his way in achieving this unique distinction, he said he came to know that the CET topper used to study for more than 10 hours a day.

Stressing on the need for students to pursue concerted and continuous studies for achieving their set goals, the Deputy Commissioner said that the District Administration has feted Meghan as a symbolic gesture in appreciation of his remarkable success.

Meghan, who spoke after being feted, said he wants to become a Doctor and hopes to come within the 50th rank in the All-India NEET exam for admission to Medical and Dental colleges.

Meghan’s parents H.K. Krishnaiah and M.S. Leelavathi, DDPUE Srinivas Murthy, Federation of Karnataka PU College Principals and Lecturers Associations President Kadanur Shivegowda, Mysuru District PU College Lecturers Association President Yogananda, Maharaja PU College Principal Siddaraju, ADC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy and others were present.