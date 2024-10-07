Massive crowds flock venue; one more free entry this evening

October 7, 2024

Mysuru: The District Administration has decided to allow the public to watch the drone shows for free on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 (today). However, entry will be only with a pass for the drone displays scheduled to be held on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12.

With no pass system in place, thousands of eager spectators flooded the Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds last evening to witness the much-anticipated drone show.

Crowds began arriving as early as 5.30 pm and by 7 pm, the grounds were completely packed, with countless others standing outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of the spectacle.

In their excitement, people moved restlessly, eager for a clear view. For those seated under the roof, the view was obstructed, prompting them to stand and capture the event on their mobile phones often crowding atop one another.

The streets of Bannimantap were lined with parked vehicles, leading to severe traffic congestion. As the show ended and people began leaving, the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, Nelson Mandela Road and Hanumanthanagar saw heavy traffic, leaving commuters stranded and frustrated in gridlock.

Rajesh Krishnan’s musical magic

Before the drone show took flight, a captivating musical performance by renowned playback singer Rajesh Krishnan and his team enchanted the audience.

Known for his melodious voice that resonates with Kannadigas, Rajesh entertained the crowd with popular hits like ‘Usire Usire…’, ‘Joteyali Joteyali…’, ‘Yaaro Kannalli Kannanittu…’, ‘Kuchiku Kuchiku…’ and ‘Koorak Kukkarahalli Kere…’, among others.

MLAs Tanveer Sait and P.M. Narendra Swamy, CESC Chairman Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, Vice-Chairperson of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, CESC Managing Director G. Sheela, Director of the Technical Department K.M. Munigopal Raju and Non-Official Chairman of the Dasara Illumination SubCommittee Syed Iqbal, along with Vice-Chairman Suhail Baig were present on the occasion.

Packed Torchlight Parade Grounds at Bannimantap

The Grounds were packed with eager spectators, who stood up in amazement, exclaiming “Ho!” in astonishment as the drone show unfolded. Captivated by the scintillating display, many reached for their mobile phones to capture the stunning spectacle on their devices, ensuring the breathtaking moments would be remembered long after the event.

The breathtaking formations, including Suvarna Karnataka celebration, a Banyan Tree and a Whale, offered an experience that surpassed all expectations. Thousands of spectators thronged the Grounds to witness this first-ever Dasara drone show, a visual treat that marked a new chapter in the festival’s history.

Mysuru Dasara is being celebrated in grand style this year, with numerous programmes enhancing the festival’s splendour.

The drone show was undoubtedly a highlight, with thousands of people gazing up at the sky in awe, as the drones created magical and unforgettable moments.