Drone Show dazzles city sky
October 7, 2024

Mysuru: As part of the grand Mysuru Dasara celebrations, a spectacular drone show lit up the cultural city’s night sky, leaving the audience spellbound.

Organised for the first time by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) in collaboration with Bot Lab Dynamics, the event took place last night at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

The event was inaugurated by District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and the show that followed was an unforgettable evening. At around 8.45 pm, 1,500 drones took flight, synchronising to create over 15 intricate designs that captivated the crowd.

Display of Karnataka map with five Guarantee Schemes and India’s National Animal, tiger.

From Indian National Flag and Chandrayaan-2 Lander Vikram to the world map, Karnataka map, Howdah-carrying elephant and Goddess Chamundeshwari, the drones painted vivid images. The dazzling display lit up the skies above the Torchlight Parade Grounds with mesmerizing formations, delighting the audience.

