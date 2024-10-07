KRS crest gates for scrap sale

October 7, 2024

Museum plans for heritage gates shelved due to cost factor? Farmers oppose sale to scrap yard

Mysuru: In July 2022, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), which manages the historic Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya District, announced ambitious plans to establish a museum showcasing the old crest gates (sluice gates) of the Dam, originally conceptualised and designed by the legendary engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya.

However, in October 2024, the CNNL’s decision to sell off the 160 historic crest gates to a scrap yard sparked outrage among the farmers of Mandya District. KRS Dam, built by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, holds significant reverence among local farming community, who view the gates as a symbol of their agricultural heritage.

The old crest gates were replaced with new ones through financial support from the State Government and the World Bank under Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project.

The abrupt shift in CNNL’s plans has raised concerns over the preservation of Dam’s historical legacy, further intensifying unrest among farmers who are calling for the preservation of these heritage gates.

Earlier, the CNNL authorities had announced that the museum would come up within the Dam premises and the legacy gates would be arranged in such a manner that visitors can see exactly how the gates function during water release when the Dam is full.

160 gates in all

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, CNNL officers refuted claims that 160 crest gates are being sold off to scrap yards at rock-bottom prices. “We have not disposed of the gates. The Government

has written to us asking to dispose of all scrap items. Following this order, we will seek guidance from the Government on what to do with old crest gates. Our decision will be based on their directive,” an officer stated.

Each crest gate weighs approximately 4 tonnes and a preliminary valuation has set the price at Rs. 8.50 per kg.

If all, 160 gates are sold, their combined weight would amount to 640 tonnes (or 6,40,000 kg), potentially generating revenue of Rs. 5.44 crore for the CNNL.

The officer elaborated that CNNL has removed 40 gates replaced at the 106 ft. level of the dam, 48 gates at the 103 ft. level, 48 at the 114 ft. level, 16 at the 80 ft. level and 8 at the 60 ft. level. “Even if the Government decides to establish a museum, not all 160 gates are necessary. We can retain a selection and dispose of the remainder,” he added.

He further emphasised that setting up a museum is not a straightforward task. “It is costly and requires land. Additionally, the iron gates would need to be painted and preserved to prevent rusting, which involves significant expenses. We will take our decision based on the Government’s directive,” he said.

Outrage among farmers

Meanwhile, the decision to sell the historic crest gates has ignited outrage among the Mandya District Farmers Association, who believe this move will erase a vital part of the region’s history.

Association President A.L. Kempugowda asserted that these gates, emblematic of Mysore’s royal legacy, belong in a museum. “Selling these valuable artefacts reflects a blatant disregard for our heritage,” he told reporters.

He questioned why the gates couldn’t be displayed at the KRS Dam, emphasising that they should serve to educate future generations about the Dam’s legacy. He has threatened agitation if the gates are sold.