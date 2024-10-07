Thousands form Yoga Chain for Democracy
News

Thousands form Yoga Chain for Democracy

October 7, 2024

Mysuru: The expansive Mysore Palace premises this morning hosted a massive ‘Yoga for Democracy’ human chain formation, attracting thousands of participants.

The event, titled Yoga Sarapali – Prajaprabhutvakkaagi Yoga (Yoga Human Chain for Democracy), was organised by the Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee in collaboration with AYUSH Department, GSS Foundation, Mysuru Yoga Federation, Sri Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samsthe, Bharatiya Swabhiman Trust, Mysuru Yoga Sports Foundation and several other yoga associations and groups.

The Yoga human chain formation was inaugurated by Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee President M. Mahesh at around 6.30 am, with over 4,000 yoga practitioners, exponents, students and members of the public participating.

The event commenced with participants taking an oath under the preamble of the Constitution, followed by the formation of yoga clusters to display democratic aspirations.

Attendees engaged in various yoga exercises and dance formations, including Surya Namaskara, Vajrasana, Trikonasana, Siddhasana and Ardha Chandrasana.

Running for two and a half hours, the event concluded around 9 am, after which breakfast was served to all participants by the Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee. Participants were required to bring their own yoga mats and other necessary gears for the event.

Present at the event were District AYUSH Officer Dr. Pushpa, D. Srihari of GSS Foundation, Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee Special Officer K. Ramya, Working President Anantaraju,Secretary Pushpa and others.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching