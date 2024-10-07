Thousands form Yoga Chain for Democracy

October 7, 2024

Mysuru: The expansive Mysore Palace premises this morning hosted a massive ‘Yoga for Democracy’ human chain formation, attracting thousands of participants.

The event, titled Yoga Sarapali – Prajaprabhutvakkaagi Yoga (Yoga Human Chain for Democracy), was organised by the Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee in collaboration with AYUSH Department, GSS Foundation, Mysuru Yoga Federation, Sri Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samsthe, Bharatiya Swabhiman Trust, Mysuru Yoga Sports Foundation and several other yoga associations and groups.

The Yoga human chain formation was inaugurated by Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee President M. Mahesh at around 6.30 am, with over 4,000 yoga practitioners, exponents, students and members of the public participating.

The event commenced with participants taking an oath under the preamble of the Constitution, followed by the formation of yoga clusters to display democratic aspirations.

Attendees engaged in various yoga exercises and dance formations, including Surya Namaskara, Vajrasana, Trikonasana, Siddhasana and Ardha Chandrasana.

Running for two and a half hours, the event concluded around 9 am, after which breakfast was served to all participants by the Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee. Participants were required to bring their own yoga mats and other necessary gears for the event.

Present at the event were District AYUSH Officer Dr. Pushpa, D. Srihari of GSS Foundation, Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee Special Officer K. Ramya, Working President Anantaraju,Secretary Pushpa and others.