Palace ready to welcome jumbos

August 20, 2024

18 temporary shelters built for Mahouts and Kavadis

Mysore/Mysuru: Preparations are on to accommodate 14 Dasara elephants, led by howdah elephant Abhimanyu, at Mysore Palace premises. Gajapayana, the journey of first batch of nine Dasara elephants from Veeranahosahalli in Nagarahole to Mysuru, is scheduled to be launched tomorrow (Aug. 21). The elephants, which will be temporarily accommodated at Aranya Bhavan premises in Ashokapuram on their arrival tomorrow, will be accorded a traditional welcome at the Palace on Aug. 23.

When Star of Mysore visited the Palace this morning, it was noticed that, the works on levelling the land adjacent to Jayamarthanda Gate of the Palace, where the permanent elephant shelter is located, was on. Unlike previous years, temporary office of Forest Department will be set up inside a container kept near the elephant shelter.

The pond where elephants are regularly bathed is also ready and Mysore Palace Board has made drinking water arrangements and permanent toilet facility for the benefit of the families of Mahouts and Kavadis of the elephants. As a security measure, barricades will be installed at the area surrounding elephant shelters, stretching from Jayamarthanda Gate side to Balarama Gate (North Gate) of the Palace, to restrain trespassers, along with installing CCTV camera for surveillance, as an extended security measure.

DCF (Wildlife) Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda said, “For the first time, elephant Ekalavya of Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Kodagu, is participating in Dasara this year. Arrangements are made for the benefit of Mahouts and Kavadis, by building 18 temporary shelters for them.”

“Apart from providing free groceries, Mahouts and Kavadis will be extended free LPG cylinder connection and incentives to buy vegetables. While their children will be provided Tent School facility to ensure that, they aren’t deprived of regular education. Separate room to store the essentials for pachyderms and kitchen to prepare food for them is also ready,” DCF Dr. Prabhugowda added.

All the elephants are fit to take part in annual Dasara festivities and pregnancy test was conducted on female elephants. The pachyderms were screened for their health condition and a report was submitted before the committee for its approval, added Dr. Prabhugowda, explaining about the procedures followed to select the elephants for annual event.

Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara starts on Oct. 3 at Chamundi Hill and concludes with Jumboo Savari on Vijayadashami here on Oct. 12. The elephants are scheduled to return to their respective camps in the forests on Oct. 15, with a traditional farewell organised by the District Administration.