August 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: MLA K. Harishgowda said that former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs was committed for the welfare and development of Backward Classes and marginalised sections of the society.

He was speaking after inaugurating 109th birth anniversary of Devaraj Urs organised by District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Backward Classes Welfare Department at Kalamandira today.

Pointing out that Urs always worked with the concept of social justice and equality, he said that the former CM was instrumental in the introduction of several welfare schemes for Backward Classes and other micro and marginalised communities.

“The name of Devaraj Urs still remains etched in the minds of people for all the good work he did when in power. Urs was the first in the country to introduce ‘Uluvuvane Bhoomi Odeya’ meaning that tiller is the rightful owner of the land, which scheme enabled lakhs of landless workers own agricultural lands,” the MLA said.

On the occasion, Pratibha Puraskar was presented to meritorious students  who scored high marks in SSLC and PUC.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Devaraj Urs.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Congress leader Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, Kannada activist Mugur Nanjundaswamy and others attended the programme.

At Congress Bhavan: Floral tributes were paid to the portraits of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former CM Devaraj Urs on their birth anniversaries at an event organised by City and District Congress at Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan here this morning. The speakers lauded the rich contributions of both leaders for the welfare of poor and country’s development.

City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former MLC Marithibbegowda and others leaders were present.

