CM’s petition questioning Governor’s prosecution sanction: Advocate A.M. Singhvi presents second round of submissions

September 12, 2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court this noon resumed hearing the petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction for his prosecution in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site scam.

At the start of the hearing, Senior Supreme Court counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing CM Siddaramaiah, presented arguments against the Governor’s decision to sanction the prosecution.

A Single-Judge Bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna had previously adjourned the case on Sept. 9, rescheduling the arguments for today, Sept. 12.

The hearing was in progress and the Court took a lunch break when we went to the press.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi is presenting the second round of submissions. The Bench is most likely to reserve its judgement, but sources also say that it might pronounce the order following the conclusion of the arguments and counter-arguments.

The verdict in this case would be decisive for the Congress Government in Karnataka as well as for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It is also crucial for Governor Gehlot.

If the Bench upholds the writ petition and quashes the order by the Governor, it would be a great embarrassment for him. The verdict would also impact the slew of petitions before him against Congress leaders.

If the Governor’s order is upheld, CM Siddaramaiah will suffer a setback. The lower court will order the filing of an FIR against him and legal proceedings will begin against him. The demand for Siddaramaiah’s removal from the CM’s post would grow stronger. The BJP would intensify its agitation and celebrate the court order if it goes against the CM.