Govt. advertisements are tax-payer money: Srivatsa

September 12, 2024

Mysuru: Joining State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra in criticising the State Government for its discrimination in providing advertisements to Star of Mysore and its sister publication Mysuru Mithra, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa announced that he will personally meet Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and Hemanth Nimbalkar, Commissioner of Information and Public Relations.

“I will write to these officers and meet them in person to address this issue. The State Government should not resort to such tactics to arm-twist the media,” Srivatsa told Star of Mysore this morning.

He said, “Government advertisements are meant to publicise Government policies and schemes. These are funded by public tax money, not by any political party’s funds. If the Government denies advertisements to widely circulated newspapers, how will its programmes reach the people? The Congress Government should not have taken this step.”

Srivatsa further added, “The BJP State President has already expressed outrage over the Government’s authoritarian approach. We condemn and protest this attitude collectively. It reflects the Congress party’s mentality after coming to power.”