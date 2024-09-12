Governor seeks details of MUDA’s Rs. 387 cr. works in Varuna, Srirangapatna

September 12, 2024

Projects based on CM’s oral instructions making MUDA bankrupt, says petitioner to Governor

Mysuru: A new controversy is brewing even as the Karnataka High Court is hearing a petition concerning Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction for prosecuting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the allocation of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, at a 50:50 ratio.

This controversy signals the possibility of another clash between the Raj Bhavan and the State Government.

MUDA has launched projects worth a staggering Rs. 387 crore in the Varuna Assembly Constituency in Mysuru District, represented by CM Siddaramaiah and in the Srirangapatna Assembly Constituency in Mandya District, represented by Congress MLA Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda.

P.S. Nataraj, a retired Assistant Director of Urban Planning at MUDA and a resident of Brindavan Layout in Mysuru, filed a written complaint with the Governor on Aug. 27.

In his complaint, Nataraj alleges that MUDA has undertaken these projects based on the Chief Minister’s oral instructions, thereby disregarding the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act, 1987, particularly Sections 15 and 25.

Misuse of power alleged

Despite facing financial constraints, MUDA has focused on massive projects exclusively in these two Constituencies, raising allegations of power misuse, he stated.

Nataraj contended in his complaint that although MUDA lacked sufficient funds, the projects were initiated solely due to the Chief Minister’s verbal directives. He has called for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In response to Nataraj’s complaint, Governor ThaawarchandGehlot, after reviewing the matter, deemed the allegations serious. On Sept. 5, he directed State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to submit a comprehensive report along with the necessary documents as soon as possible.

Proposal tabled on Sept. 6, 2023

Following the Chief Minister’s oral instructions, a proposal was presented at the MUDA General Meeting on Sept. 6, 2023, regarding the implementation of various development projects in 24 villages within the Varuna Assembly Constituency.

The complainant (Nataraj) has reported that the development projects in the following villages were discussed: Banchallihundi, Chikkayyana Chhatra, Tandavapura, Yechagalli, Hejjige, Kempisiddanahundi, Thoremavu, Basavanapura, Hallididdi, Maraluru-Goddanapura, Hallikerehundi, Kaalisiddanahundi, Yandalli, Uttanahalli, Lalitadrinagara (South), Shanthaveri Gopalagowda Nagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Eligehundi, Devalapura, Hadajana, Marase, Makanahundi, Halagayyanahundi, Chikkahalli and Vajmangala villages.

After a detailed discussion at the MUDA General Meeting, it was decided to submit a proposal seeking Government guidance for carrying out the necessary development projects in the villages listed. Nataraj alleged in his complaint that approval for these projects was granted swiftly, with an order issued within just two months.

CBI probe urged

Nataraj has called for the suspension of officials misusing public funds and the filing of criminal charges against them. He also urged that the CBI conduct an investigation to prevent MUDA from becoming financially insolvent.

Following complaints from activists T.J. Abraham, Snehamayi Krishna and S.P. Pradeep Kumar regarding the MUDA site allocation case involving the Chief Minister’s wife Parvathi, the Governor has granted permission to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah.

The Governor has now written to the Chief Secretary requesting detailed information about the multi-crore projects in both the Chief Minister’s Constituency and MLA Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda’s Constituency. This development appears to signal the onset of another potential conflict between the Government and the Raj Bhavan.