Ballahalli farmers oppose Layout formation by MUDA
October 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing MUDA’s plans for forming a Layout at Ballahalli, farmers of the village staged a demonstration in front of MUDA Office on JLB Road here yesterday.

Raising slogans against MUDA, the farmers tried to burn an effigy of MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, but were prevented by the Police, who seized the effigy. Angered by the Police action, the farmers entered into  heated arguments  with the Police, accusing them of trying to prevent the protest.

Addressing the protestors, farmer leader Guruprasad said that the farmers of Ballahalli  are unwilling to part with their land for formation of the Layout. 

Accusing MUDA of rendering injustice to farmers, the protestors urged MUDA to pay appropriate compensation to farmers who have already parted with their land. They also wanted the MUDA Chairman to address the plight of farmers before making statements that MUDA is farmer-friendly.

Cautioning MUDA against continuing its move for formation of the Ballahalli Layout, the farmers warned of holding black flag demonstrations in front of the houses of MLAs and staging dharna in front of the house of MUDA Chairman. Farmer leaders Ninganna, Ravigowda, Basavaraju, Bannegowda, Somayaji, Satish Gowda and others took part in the protest.

