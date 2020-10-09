MCC Commissioner assures of releasing Rs.10 crore to clear contractor bills

October 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With civil contractors stopping works demanding clearance of their pending bills to the tune of Rs.130 crore, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde assured that measures will be taken for releasing Rs. 8 crore to Rs. 10 crore soon towards pending bills.

Speaking at the continued MCC Council meeting at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Hall of MCC here yesterday, Hegde said that the MCC is facing a cash crunch and as such all the bills cannot be cleared at once. However, the pending bills will be cleared in phases and as a first step in this regard, measures will be taken for releasing Rs.10 crore.

Pointing out that a drive has been launched in several wards of the MCC for property tax collection, he said that the civic body is also expecting a good revenue from grant of permission for underground cable laying work, which has been sought from a private telecom company.

Face recognition system for Pourakarmikas’ attendance

Referring to Pourakarmika issues, the Commissioner said barring MCC, all other City Corporations have suspended Pourakarmika contract system. Pointing out that there is a proposal on introducing smart phone-based face recognition system for attendance of Pourakarmikas, he said that the system can be introduced in three months if the Council approves it.

Noting that there are 560 permanent Pourakarmikas, 829 direct payment Pourakarmikas and 724 contract Pourakarmikas in the civic body, Hegde said that Council approval was necessary for bringing the 724 contract Pourakarmikas under the direct wages system.

Health Officer Dr. Jayanth said that the MCC will have to spend Rs.19.92 crore a year for bringing the contract Pourakarmikas under the direct payment system and also the MCC has to make alternative transport arrangements for them.

Rs.5 lakh compensation for deceased Pourakarmika

The MCC Council also approved payment of Rs. 5 lakh as compensation to the family of Pourakarmika B.Suresh, who died of cardiac arrest while on duty on Jan.10, 2020. Dr.Jayanth said that the General Council meeting held on Feb.27 too had approved payment of compensation.