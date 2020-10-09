Union Minister Paswan passes away

October 9, 2020

New Delhi: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan died at a hospital here on Thursday night following brief illness.

Cremation is expected to take place in Patna tomorrow.

He was 74 years and is survived by wife and three children. The Minister had undergone heart surgery last week and undergoing treatment.

Founder of Lok Janshakthi Party (LJP), Paswan had held a Guinness record by winning to Lok Sabha by highest margin. Paswan was in politics for last 50 years and had been elected to Lok Sabha for nine times from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Born on July 5, 1946, Paswan had worked as a Minister under Prime Ministers V.P. Singh, H.D. Deve Gowda, I.K. Gujral, Atal Behari Vajpayee, Dr. Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

A host of political leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the death of Paswan. President Ram Nath Kovind also paid his last respects to the departed leader.

As Railway Minister in H.D. Deve Gowda Cabinet, Paswan had sanctioned Chamarajanagar-Mettupallyam railway route.

“Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our Democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas. I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity”, PM Modi tweeted.