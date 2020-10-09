Step up RT-PCR test for early detection of COVID-19 virus in 10 hotspot districts: CM

October 9, 2020

Bring down Corona positive cases, casualties

Bengaluru: Expressing concern over spike in COVID-19 positive cases in 10 districts in the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has asked the district administration concerned to target primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients and subject them to compulsory testing in order to check the spreading of pandemic.

“The prevailing situation is likely to continue till March, 2021. So far, there is no medicine to kill Coronavirus. A vaccine is expected only during the early next year. Till then they need to live with it by taking all precautions,” he said.

Participating in a video conference with Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers, Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and District Health Officers of Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Belagavi, Udupi and Uttara Kannada here yesterday, he wanted the district administration to take all precaution not only to bring down Corona positive cases but also to reduce the casualties. They must make people to understand the importance of wearing face mask, regularly sanitising hands and maintaining social distancing. Imposing fine on people for not wearing face mask is part of creating awareness among them and not to harass them, the CM added.

The CM stressed on taking suitable steps to check the growth of pandemic by creating awareness among people. Any requirement in any district should be brought to his notice as the State Government is fully committed to provide all facilities. Impetus should be given to conduct RT-PCR than Rapid Antigen Test for near perfect result. “ Ramp up RT-PCR testing wherever necessary for the early detection of virus to start the treatment immediately. All COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures must be followed to bring down the mortality rate. Health Department must be in touch with home quarantine patients and to follow up their health condition daily,” he said.

The CM sought to know reasons for the death of Corona positive patients within 72 hours after admission in hospitals and wanted it to be audited. He said it was a matter of concern that nearly 50 per cent of deaths have occurred within three days and wanted more testing to detect virus at an early stage. A special team will visit Dharwad district to find out reasons for sudden increase in deaths and submit a report to the Government for necessary action. All care should be taken to prevent spreading of virus to rural areas and follow clinical protocol strictly. Shivamogga district can be a model for other districts due to decline in Corona positive cases from 20 per cent to 6 per cent.

The DCs of all 10 districts gave details of steps taken in their respective districts.

Medical Education Minister Dr.K. Sudhakar, Muzrai and Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Pujari, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, CM’s Additional Chief Secretary Dr.E.V. Ramana Reddy and senior officials from Health Department participated in the meeting.