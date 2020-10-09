Corona awareness through illumination

October 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to create public awareness on COVID-19, the authorities of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) have come out with ‘Corona awareness illumination’ at Palace North Gate entrance in city as part of Dasara festivities.

Various images of COVID-19 campaign such as wearing of face mask, regular hand hygiene, social distancing plus the images of Coronavirus have been created out of LED serial set. This has been put up on an experimental basis and later it will be replicated near the Bus Stand, Railway Station and other public places.

CESC officials led by Shyamala Bai, Yogesh, Rudresh, Dharani Devi and Powermen team are working on this concept, Munigopalaraju, Superintending Engineer, CESC, told Star of Mysore.

At Government Ayurveda College Circle.

“The purpose of having illumination on this subject is to create awareness among people to strictly follow guidelines given by Health Department to save themselves from COVID-19. Citizens or tourists must watch this illumination from a distance and not crowd near this to take selfies as it will defeat its purpose. Please maintain social distancing even while enjoying this illumination from a close angle”, a senior official urged.

The work on illumination is almost complete in all important Circles, junctions and main thoroughfares in the city. This time, illumination has been done in a 50-km stretch of road as against the usual 100-km stretch.

Illumination this time will be from 7 pm to 9 pm, a reduction of one hour. This has been done in the interest of visitors and tourists.

The illuminated Chamaraja Wadiyar Statue Circle.

Serial lights adorn Albert Victor Road ahead of Dasara.

No confusion please

MLC Sandesh Nagaraj has taken objection to contradictory statements of elected representatives on illumination and said why they kept quiet in Dasara High Power Committee held in Bengaluru last month under the chairmanship of Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa when this issue came up.

It has been decided to do only 50 per cent of illumination in the city and reduce number of hours in view of COVID-19 situation. It was not proper for anyone to create confusion at this juncture when hardly a week is left for the inauguration of Dasara-2020. Need of the hour was to celebrate Dasara in simple and safe manner, he added.