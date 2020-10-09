Hold virtual programmes of Dasara: CM

October 9, 2020

Bengaluru: Understanding severity of COVID-19 situation in Mysuru City and District, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has strongly advocated for holding virtual events of Dasara in order to check spreading of the pandemic.

Participating in a video conference with DCs, Zilla Panchayat CEOs and Health Department officials of 10 major Corona hotspots here yesterday, he said the State Government has decided to hold this year’s Dasara in a simple manner and it was better to hold all Dasara connected programmes virtually in the interest of every one. In view of spike in Corona positive cases in the district, a report should be sent to him within a week, he said and added that all precaution should be taken immediately.

Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar said that all preparations have been made to celebrate this year’s Dasara in a simple and safe manner. Necessary changes will be made in arrangements based on the reports of technical committee. Testing has been increased to check the pandemic and all primary contacts of COVID-19 patients were being identified and tested.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, District Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, ZP Chief Executive Officer D. Bharathi and MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and others were present.