DC directs Pvt. Hospitals to reserve 50 percent beds for COVID patients
COVID-19, News

DC directs Pvt. Hospitals to reserve 50 percent beds for COVID patients

October 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has ordered all Private Hospitals to reserve 50 percent of beds for Corona positive patients on behalf of State Government.

In a press release here, she has said any Private Hospital which refuses to adhere with the rules will be booked under Sec. 56 of the Disaster Management Act-2005 and other Acts. The Private Hospitals must extend co-operation with District Administration to check the growth of COVID-19 cases in the wake of spurt in cases resulting in the shortage of beds. The Hospitals must treat Corona positive patients (referred by Government) free of cost and also deploy required number of staff.

She said COVID-19 testing was unsatisfactory throughout September in the entire district with only 45 percent testing. In fact, testing was critical to identify COVID-19 patients early and give them medical treatment. This will also prevent spread of pandemic. Now, testing has been ramped up and achieving 100 percent target daily. On Oct. 7, the testing was 124 percent,                                               she said.

The DC said that special testing teams and officers have been formed for the city and also for rest of the district. Mysuru City has been divided into four Zones for pandemic management and senior officials in teams have been deployed, she said and urged all citizens to wear masks, maintain social distance and maintain hand hygiene.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching