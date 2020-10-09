DC directs Pvt. Hospitals to reserve 50 percent beds for COVID patients

October 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has ordered all Private Hospitals to reserve 50 percent of beds for Corona positive patients on behalf of State Government.

In a press release here, she has said any Private Hospital which refuses to adhere with the rules will be booked under Sec. 56 of the Disaster Management Act-2005 and other Acts. The Private Hospitals must extend co-operation with District Administration to check the growth of COVID-19 cases in the wake of spurt in cases resulting in the shortage of beds. The Hospitals must treat Corona positive patients (referred by Government) free of cost and also deploy required number of staff.

She said COVID-19 testing was unsatisfactory throughout September in the entire district with only 45 percent testing. In fact, testing was critical to identify COVID-19 patients early and give them medical treatment. This will also prevent spread of pandemic. Now, testing has been ramped up and achieving 100 percent target daily. On Oct. 7, the testing was 124 percent, she said.

The DC said that special testing teams and officers have been formed for the city and also for rest of the district. Mysuru City has been divided into four Zones for pandemic management and senior officials in teams have been deployed, she said and urged all citizens to wear masks, maintain social distance and maintain hand hygiene.