Students, get ready to go to Schools, Colleges from Oct. 1

August 25, 2020

Only four-hour classes a day

Syllabus reduced to 40-45%

Strict implementation of social-distancing

Precautions in institution campuses

Bengaluru: Anticipating Covid-19 situation to come under control, the State Government is planning to re-open Schools and Colleges across the State from Oct. 1.

However, in order to make up for the loss of nearly three to four months, the Education Department plans to do away with nearly 40-45 percent of the syllabus. With this, students must get ready with their bags to attend the classes from Oct. 1.

According to information available, while Schools and Colleges are expected to resume functioning from Oct. 1, online classes for degree and other higher education courses will commence from Sept.1. The Department is pinning hopes of Covid-19 situation to improve by that time as the vaccine for this pandemic is expected to hit the market soon.

Precaution

As a prelude, the Department has decided to take certain precautions in Schools and Colleges. Social-distancing would be strictly implemented inside the campus and students would not be allowed to form groups. The classes would be conducted only for four hours daily. The idea behind reducing the syllabuses was to prevent mental stress on students.

Since the outbreak of pandemic in February-March this year, the State Government had ordered closure of all the educational institutions across the State to prevent spreading among kids.

Already, students from first to ninth standards and I PUC had been promoted to next classes without conducting examination. However, the postponed SSLC exams and pending English exam of II PUC were conducted amidst COVID with precautionary measures in place. Similarly, in higher education, except for final year, all other examinations had been cancelled.