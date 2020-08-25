MLA Ramdas launches Corona awareness publicity vehicle

August 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) MLA S.A. Ramdas launched the Corona awareness publicity vehicle, brought out by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Field Outreach Bureau, Mysuru, near his office at Vidyaranyapuram here this morning.

The publicity vehicle (autorickshaw), fitted with a public address system and banners, will travel across the city and rural places, announcing the steps to be taken to prevent contracting COVID-19 and also the steps to be taken to prevent the virus from spreading.

Field Outreach Bureau, Mysuru Dy. Director Dr. T.C. Poornima and others were present.