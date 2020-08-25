Rapid Antigen Testing continues at various venues in city
August 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT), launched by the District Administration to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the wake of exponential rise in the number of COVID positive cases, continued today too at various venues across the city.

Today, RAT is being conducted at Town Hall, Quba Public School at Udayagiri, CITB Choultry at Hebbal, Open Air Theatre at Manasagangothri, near Nagalingeshwara Temple at Kesare 3rd Stage, Makkala Koota at Krishnamurthypuram, Public Health Centres at Jockey Quarters and J.P. Nagar.

Testing commenced from 9.30 am, which saw good response as the public are voluntarily coming to these testing centres to get themselves tested for COVID.

To prevent rush, two separate counters are opened at each centre for registration. Those getting themselves tested should give their name, address and mobile phone number and only after the One Time Password (OTP) is received on the mobile phone, swab samples of that particular person is collected for testing.

Lab technicians collect the swab samples and two more technicians conduct the tests. There are two more technicians deployed to document the reports whether the sample is positive or negative.

Those testing positive are directed to isolate themselves till they are contacted by the Health Officials and follow their instructions.

