CM to visit New Delhi next week
News

CM to visit New Delhi next week

August 25, 2020

Belagavi: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will visit New Delhi next week to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek relief for havoc caused by rains in North Karnataka region.

Speaking to reporters at Sambra Airport on Tuesday, he said that a meeting of Legislators of districts concerned would be convened soon to seek details about the extent of damages in their respective Constituencies. 

After computing details, a memorandum would be prepared and submitted to the PM and other Ministers concerned seeking immediate release of funds to take up relief and rehabilitation. The CM said that Legislators must remain in their Constituencies to oversee ongoing rehabilitation works. Necessary works must be taken up out of NDRF funds in view of Covid-19. Deputy Commissioners concerned must send a detail report to the Government about damages caused by floods.

