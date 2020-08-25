Former IPS Officer Annamalai joins BJP

August 25, 2020

New Delhi: K Annamalai, former IPS Officer of Karnataka cadre, who had taken voluntary retirement in May last year, joined BJP here this noon.

Popularly known as the ‘Singham’ of Karnataka, Annamalai, a native of Tamil Nadu, was known as an “upright”, “honest” and a “brave” Officer. In fact, people started protests after he was transferred as SP of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru. He has been vocal with his nationalist sentiments and admiration for PM Modi. K. Muralidhar Rao, BJP National General Secretary and in-charge of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, welcomed him by offering him the party flag.