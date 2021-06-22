More than 1,000 deaths in Mysuru in May: MP Pratap Simha

June 22, 2021

‘Truth will come out if crematoriums, burial grounds of all faiths are audited’

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration has fudged the data on deaths in Mysuru and has hidden many facts from the people of Mysuru from March this year to June first week, alleged Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, indirectly targeting the previous Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. The MP, however, did not mention her name.

“It is a fact that the District Administration hid the actual death figures and the truth will come out if the number of cremations and burials of dead bodies of people from all religious faiths is taken a count of,” Pratap Simha told reporters in city yesterday.

“I had raised a voice against COVID management in Mysuru and had asked the Administration to focus on rural areas and also to bring down death figures. Now people have begun to understand my words. As no measures were taken then, the positivity rate in Mysuru is above 10 percent,” he said and added that he had suggested certain measures to the DC out of his concern to Mysuru and not due to anything else.

“The District Administration has failed to control COVID cases and in May 2021 alone, more than 1,000 people lost their lives. The Government must place the actual death figures from March to June first week after taking data from all crematoriums and burial grounds. Now the entire Administration headed by DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham is striving to bring down the positivity rate to less than five percent,” he said.

Pratap Simha said that already people are scared about the devastating impact of the second wave and measures will be taken to combat the third wave. “The focus will be on children and already suggestions have been taken from paediatricians where it has been suggested to reserve a 500-bed facility for children, neonatal ventilators and many child ventilators. Preparations are being made to set up the infrastructure,” he said.