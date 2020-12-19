Plea to stop unlawful activities at open ground near Mathrumandali Special School

December 19, 2020

Concerned citizens write to MCC Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: Complaining that Kuvempu Park and the adjacent open grounds in Gokulam II Stage have become a haven for miscreants to carry out unlawful activities, the concerned citizens of the locality have written to the MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde seeking action in this regard.

Noting that the grounds has become a spot for disturbing activities such as alcohol consumption, throwing of broken glass bottles, dumping of plastic wastes, open urination and such others, the citizens have appealed the MCC Commissioner to take stern measures such as locking of Park during night-time, denying entry to miscreants during day-time and securing the entire open grounds by barbed wire fencing.

With glass pieces scattered all over the place, it is dangerous for children, who sometimes play cricket in this ground. Incidentally, the Mathrumandali Special School is also adjacent to this ground in question, they stated in the complaint.