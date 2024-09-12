District Administration invites sponsorship

September 12, 2024

It is a money-minting scheme, chides MLC A.H. Vishwanath

Mysuru: The District Administration has extended an open invitation for the companies and industrialists to bid for the title sponsorship for the Jumboo Savari, cultural programmes at the Mysore Palace and other programmes during the forthcoming Dasara festival.

A meeting to discuss on the title sponsorship with the industrialists was held at Hotel Lalitha Mahal Palace under the chairmanship of District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahadevappa said that the celebrations was a low key affair last year owing to drought, however with the State receiving copious rainfall and better crop yield the State Government has decided to celebrate this year’s Dasara on a grand scale.

Stating that the companies can gain publicity by sponsoring the Dasara events, Mahadevappa mentioned that companies joining hands with the State Government would help in organising the 10-day event with grandeur.

“There is no binding on the companies to sponsor the events. They are open to come on board on their own,” he clarified.

The District In-charge Minister also mentioned that the District Administration had received Rs. 1.75 crore towards sponsorship in the previous Dasara and this year they were expecting it to increase.

The sponsorship for Jumboo Savari will cost Rs. 2 crore which will be awarded to a single company. The names of the sponsor company will be mentioned on publicity boards installed at all the entrances of the Mysore Palace and also on tickets; Ambaari sponsorship will cost Rs. One crore with the sponsors having an opportunity to gain publicity during the cultural programmes at Mysore Palace, Yuva Dasara and during the Torchlight Parade to be held in Bannimantap; Platinum category sponsorship will cost Rs. 75 lakh with sponsoring companies getting ample space for advertising during Yuva Sambhrama and Food Mela; Gold sponsorship available for Rs. 50 lakh, will provide the opportunity to advertise during Dasara Flower Show, Food Mela and Film Festival. Silver Sponsors (Rs. 25 lakh) can advertise during Dasara Sports, 10-day programme in front of Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple in Nanjangud and at important illuminated locations.

The others who sponsor between Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh will be allowed to advertise during Women and Children Dasara, Raitha Dasara and during performing arts events at Kalamandira and Jaganmohan Palace. LED advertising boards will be also be placed at various locations including Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Chamaraja Circle, Ramaswamy Circle and V.V.Puram Police Station junction. The ad space will also be provided at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, ZP Office, Mysore Zoo, Manipal Hospital Circle, Mysuru Taluk Office, Mysuru City Corporation including the main thoroughfares of the city.

Representatives from over 100 companies attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP N. Vishnuvardhan, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri were present.

MLC Vishwanath ridicules sponsorship scheme

Taking a dig at the State Government for inviting sponsorship ahead of this year’s Dasara, MLC A.H. Vishwanath termed it as ‘money minting’ scheme.

Speaking to media persons, Vishwanath questioned the need for inviting sponsorship when the State Government announced to sanction Rs. 40 crore for the 10-day event.

“During my tenure as District In-charge Minister in 2003, we had invited sponsorship as the State was reeling under severe drought. While the farmer organisations and others protested against grand Dasara celebrations, I convinced the then Chief Minister S.M. Krishna to celebrate Dasara, without spending from the exchequer. Since then it has become a habit for inviting sponsorship,” he said.