Works taken up in Palace premises
September 12, 2024

Police put brakes on roadside business on Sayyaji Rao Road

Mysuru: With Dasara festivities to commence from Oct. 3, Mysuru city is being spruced up for the Nada Habba, so also Mysore Palace.

Works of laying inter-locking tiles and laying of power cables are being taken up in Mysore Palace premises.

Inter-locking tiles on the left side of the Palace are being removed and old tiles along with new ones are being laid to maintain the level equally and laying of power cables is also taken up.

Various ornamental and flower plants are being nurtured for the flower show and even lighting and other works such as painting and replacing fused bulbs are taken up.

Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that works pertaining to laying of power cables to supply electricity from one side of the Palace to the other side and levelling works by removing old tiles and replacing them with new ones have been taken up which will be completed soon.

Meanwhile, Devaraja Police, who have taken roadside vendors conducting business on the footpaths of Sayyaji Rao Road in front of Devaraja Market seriously, have put brakes to the business since three days.

Vendors had occupied footpaths near K.R. Circle, the entire stretch of Sayyaji Rao Road and cross roads making the footpaths narrow causing difficulties for pedestrians to move about.

Various organisations and even public had complained to the MCC Commissioner and City Police Commissioner in this regard. They had urged to put brakes to footpath vendors conducting business and make footpaths pedestrian-friendly.

Also, with Dasara round the corner, tourists from other States and from abroad are arriving to Mysuru and daily, a large number of people stand on either side of Sayyaji Rao Road to see Dasara jumbos taking part in the Jumboo Savari route familiarisation exercise.

As roadside vendors had occupied the footpaths on either side of Sayyaji Rao Road, it was causing a lot of inconvenience to the public and tourists besides causing problems for pedestrians.

Devaraja Police told SOM that in order to make smooth passage for pedestrians on the footpaths and also to maintain law and order situation, footpath vendors have been cleared.

