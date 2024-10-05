‘Makkala Kalathon’ promotes folk culture
Photo News

‘Makkala Kalathon’ promotes folk culture

October 5, 2024

A colourful ‘Makkala Kalathon’, promoting folk culture among children, was held in city on Friday as part of Mysuru Dasara-2024. The event organised by Mahila Mattu Makkala Dasara Sub-Committee witnessed children dressed in traditional folk attire and taking part in the jatha from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to Maharaja High School located near the Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office. The jatha was flagged off by District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa by beating the drums. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Sub-Committee Deputy Special Officer K. Priyadarshini, DDPI Javaregowda and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching