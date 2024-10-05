‘Makkala Kalathon’ promotes folk culture

A colourful ‘Makkala Kalathon’, promoting folk culture among children, was held in city on Friday as part of Mysuru Dasara-2024. The event organised by Mahila Mattu Makkala Dasara Sub-Committee witnessed children dressed in traditional folk attire and taking part in the jatha from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to Maharaja High School located near the Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office. The jatha was flagged off by District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa by beating the drums. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Sub-Committee Deputy Special Officer K. Priyadarshini, DDPI Javaregowda and others were present.
