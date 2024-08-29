Colourful Gowri-Ganesha idols arrive in market 

August 29, 2024

Mysuru: With just a week left for this year’s Gowri and Ganesha festivals, the vendors have already started to erect stalls across the city to display the idols of Gowri and Ganesha for the customers.

The stalls are being erected at prominent locations on Temple Road in VV Mohalla, Raitha Santhe in Hebbal, Mathrumandali Circle in VV Mohalla, Agrahara Circle, near Surya Bakery in Hebbal, near Nanjumalige Circle and other locations.

The idols are being sold in different sizes and prices ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 50,000. Vendors have taken preventive steps by covering the stalls with waterproof materials to avoid damage to the idols due to rains.

People, who install Ganesha idols in public places (prior permission from the concerned officials is needed), are visiting the stalls to select and book the idols.

Meanwhile, people who install the idols at their homes are expected to visit the stalls a day before or on the day of the festival after the onset of Bhadrupada Masa in Hindu calendar which is on Sept. 4. While Gowri festival is celebrated on Sept. 6 (Friday), Ganesha festival will be celebrated on Shukla Paksha, Chaturthi of Bharapada Masa which falls on Sept. 7 (Saturday).

This year, demand for the idols seems to be more with the idol makers at Paduvarahalli and Kumbarageri in city giving finishing touches to Gowri and Ganesha idols. The authorities have also ensured that only clay and eco-friendly idols are manufactured and sold.

Vendors should also get clearance certificates from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Police and Fire and Emergency Services before erecting the stalls.

While vendors had sold special Ganesh idols depicting important events held in the nation till last year, similar idols were not found in stalls this year.