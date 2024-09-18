India wins Asian Hockey Champions Trophy
Sports

India wins Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

September 18, 2024

Hulunbuir (China): India secured their fifth Asian Hockey Championship title defeating hosts China 1-0 in a thrilling final held at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir here yesterday. The decisive moment came in the 51st minute when Jugraj Singh netted the only goal of the match, sealing victory for the Men in Blue.

Despite India dominating much of the play, China made it difficult for the defending champions with a solid defensive display. Both teams remained locked at 0-0 until the fourth quarter when Jugraj, unmarked inside the D, capitalised on a well-constructed attack to break the deadlock. His clinical finish ensured India held on to lift the trophy, extending their record as the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

With this victory, India extend their dominance in the competition, having won the title previously in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2023.

