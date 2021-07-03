Inner Wheel Club constructs bus shelter

The bus shelter, constructed by Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Central at a cost of Rs. 5 lakh at Gun House-Nanjangud Road junction, was inaugurated by MLA S.A. Ramdas on Saturday. Club President Kavitha Vinod, Club Chairperson Varija Jagadish, Secretary Lakshmi Arun, President-Elect Sandhya Dinesh, Past President Sowjanya Attavar, K.S. Parvathi V. Shetty, Susheela Marigowda, Chandrika Suresh, Rachana Nagesh, Priya Tantri, Mamata Sundarraj, N. Nandini, Vidya, Reena Paul, Suchetha, Anitha Suresh, Bharati, Sumita, Susheela, Preethi and others were present on the occasion.
