Interaction on National Education Policy-2019 this evening

July 29, 2019

Mysuru: T. Narayana Shastry Prathisthana, city-based service organisation, has organised a programme to discuss National Education Policy-2019 today (July 29) at 5.45 pm at Ganesha Hall, No. 854, Panchamantra Road, Kuvempunagar here.

Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Dr. S. Vidyashankara will preside.

Former VC of Karnataka Agricultural University, Dharwad, Padma Bhushan Dr. M. Mahadevappa will speak on the subject ‘University Education’; retd. Director of Collegiate Education, GoK, Bengaluru, Prof. K.P. Raghuthama on ‘Higher Education’; retd. Additional Director of Dept. of Collegiate Education Prof. T.N. Prabhakara on ‘Language Policies’; Former Principal of Maharani’s Science College, Mysuru, Dr. S. Sudha on ‘Higher Education’; National Secretary of ABRSM, New Delhi, Shivananda Sindanakera on ‘Secondary School Education’ and Dept. of Kannada, KSOU, Mysuru, Dr. Jyothi Shankar on ‘Primary School Education’.