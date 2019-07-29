Cleanliness drive atop Chamundi Hill
News

Cleanliness drive atop Chamundi Hill

July 29, 2019

Mysuru:  Namma Mysuru Foundation carried out a cleanliness drive atop Chamundi Hill yesterday. 

The drive was carried out in the wake of large number devotees visiting the Hill temple on the occasion of last Ashada Friday and weekend. 

Members of the Foundation, joined by NSS volunteers of Kuvempunagar Govt. College, collected plastic bags, water bottles, paper plates and cups littered around the temple, Mahishasura statue, bus stand, near Nandi statue and Tavarekatte.

Dr. B.P. Srikanth, Ramdas Reddy, Namma Mysuru Foundation Managing Trustee K. Dasharatha, Founder Trustee C.R. Pavithra and Trustees N. Mallesh, M.G. Veeresh, B.N. Sriraj, M.V. Kalyan, K.S. Ramesh, K.R. Niharika, K. Anuradha and more than 60 NSS volunteers took part.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching