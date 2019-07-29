July 29, 2019

Mysuru: Namma Mysuru Foundation carried out a cleanliness drive atop Chamundi Hill yesterday.

The drive was carried out in the wake of large number devotees visiting the Hill temple on the occasion of last Ashada Friday and weekend.

Members of the Foundation, joined by NSS volunteers of Kuvempunagar Govt. College, collected plastic bags, water bottles, paper plates and cups littered around the temple, Mahishasura statue, bus stand, near Nandi statue and Tavarekatte.

Dr. B.P. Srikanth, Ramdas Reddy, Namma Mysuru Foundation Managing Trustee K. Dasharatha, Founder Trustee C.R. Pavithra and Trustees N. Mallesh, M.G. Veeresh, B.N. Sriraj, M.V. Kalyan, K.S. Ramesh, K.R. Niharika, K. Anuradha and more than 60 NSS volunteers took part.

