July 29, 2019

Mysuru: The Backward Classes Welfare Department has invited applications from eligible law graduates of Mysuru district for four-year judicial administration training. A total of 10 candidates will be selected for training and given a stipend of Rs. 4,000 per month.

Backward Classes candidates belonging to category-1, 2(A), 3(A) and 3(B) with an annual income limit of Rs. 3.5 lakh and age limit of 40 years for category-1 as well as Rs. 2.5 lakh for category 2(A), 3(A) and 3(B) and age limit of 38 years can apply. Those having a degree in law (three years prior to Aug. 16, 2019) and having registered their names in Bar Council are eligible to apply.

Selected candidates will be trained under Government Pleaders, Public Prosecutors, or experienced lawyers. Interested can obtain applications from the Backward Classes Welfare Department Officer, Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan, Adipampa Road, Narayanaswamy Block, Paduvarahalli, Mysuru and submit the filled in forms before Aug. 16 by 5.30 pm. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2342917.

