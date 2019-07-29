Skill training at GTTC

July 29, 2019

Mysuru: The Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC), Mysuru, will be conducting short-term free skill development programme in which candidates who have passed SSLC, Diploma and BE (Mechanical) will be provided training in turner, miller, grinder, fitter, mechanical assembly, CNC-turning, milling, grinding, EDNC operator, EDM, CNC programmer and designer, mechanical Catia, UG, Pro-E, CAD, Solidworks, post diploma in tool design, tool room machinist among others. Interested candidates are requested to visit www.kaushalkar.com and apply before July 31 along with copies of educational certificates, caste and income certificates, Aadhaar card, passport size photographs. For general category, candidates should be between 16 and 35 years while for SC/ST community 16 to 45 years.

For those candidates who have passed SSLC opting for machinist course, stipend will be given for two years and for this training, apply before Aug. 31.

For details, call Ph: 0821-2582750 or Mob: 91416-30315.

