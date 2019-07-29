Krishna Jayanti competitions at Ganabharathi on Aug.18

July 29, 2019

Mysuru: Ganabharathi has organised competitions on the occasion of Krishna Jayanti on Aug.18 at Veene Seshanna Bhavan, Kuvempunagar, in two categories — Junior: 8 to 15 years and Senior: 15 to 25 years. Competitions will cover vocal, instrumental and also written.

Vocal has Karnatak classical music, Devaranama, Vachana, Mankuthimmana Kagga and Veene Seshanna Krithis. In Instrumental, there will be percussion and non-percussion divisions and in written competitions there will be an essay competition on “Veene Seshanna’s life and music” and a music quiz. Last date for registration is Aug.10. For details, contact Mob: 90601-03455 or Ph: 0821-2560313.

