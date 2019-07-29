State-level Hindi workshop held at Mysuru Akashavani

July 29, 2019

Mysuru: A one-day State-level Hindi workshop in respect of Akashavani Stations of Karnataka Zone was organised by All India Radio (AIR), Mysuru, at its premises in Yadavagiri here on July 22.

About 28 participants from 13 different AIR Stations of Karnataka participated in the workshop. Sunil Bhatia, Director (Engineering) and Head of Office, inaugurated the workshop. In his address, Bhatia briefed about the Directorate’s instructions in conducting Hindi workshop and the necessity of implementation in day-to-day official work.

Anitha, Hindi Officer from CFTRI, conducted the morning session regarding noting and drafting in official correspondences online Hindi translation, followed by Hundekar, Assistant Director (Raj Bhasha) regarding official language acts and letter writing in Hindi in day-to-day correspondence.

In the afternoon session, Dr. Malathi Bhat, Assistant Director (Raj Bhasha), explained about the Parliamentary Committee inspection and how to fill up its inspection report forms along with submission of monthly reports and timahi reports.

The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants by Sunil Bhatia, N. Ramanjanappa and Ravi S. Honnalli. S.S. Umesh, Assistant Director (Programme) and N. Ramanjanappa, Assistant Director (E) and Ravi S. Honnalli were present.

