July 29, 2019



Mysuru: A miscreant, who barged into a house, has made away with a gold chain which was kept on the table.

The burglary took place at the house of one Nagamani, a resident of Mandi Mohalla in city.

Nagamani had kept her gold chain worth about Rs.1 lakh on the table and had gone for the bath. The thief, who saw the front door of the house ajar, barged into the house and made away with the gold chain.

A case has been registered at Mandi Police Station in this regard.