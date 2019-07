July 29, 2019

Mysuru: A 17-year-old PU student, studying at Srikanteshwara College in K.N. Pura here, has gone missing from city since July 23.

The missing student, identified as Tamanna, is 5.4 ft. tall, oval faced, thin built, wheatish complexioned and speaks Kannada and Urdu languages.

Those having information about the missing girl may contact Udayagiri Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418309 or Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339, according to a press release.